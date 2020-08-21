Monte | Pet of the Week

Monte is a sweet little guy who loves attention. He is friendly and walks well on a leash. He gets along with other dogs but prefers no cats in his new home. He has been keeping his kennel clean and has been working on crate training. He is pretty calm but still likes to play and loves belly rubs!

Monte is one year old and weighs 35 pounds.

Monte’s adoption fee is $200; he is microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and neutered.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.