The Waterloo Fire Department responded to multiple calls during an early Monday afternoon thunderstorm.

At about 1:15 p.m., the fire department drove to the Cedarhurst senior living community on Legacy Drive for a report of power lines down.

At 1:23 p.m., the WFD responded to 1039 Creekside Drive after a house was struck by lightning.

There was no visible damage to the exterior of the residence upon firefighter arrival.