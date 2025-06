Columbia police, fire department and EMS personnel responded about 7:20 a.m. Monday to a two-vehicle crash on Old Route 3 at Lakeshore Drive.

The vehicles involved were a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Margorie Keck, 76, of Belleville, and a 2003 Ford F150 driven by Trever Orosz, 22, of Dupo.

Keck was transported to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.