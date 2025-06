Emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash shortly after 10:50 a.m. Monday on Route 156 at Klein School Road near Hecker in rural St. Clair County.

The Hecker and New Athens fire department responded along with MedStar Ambulance and Illinois State Police.

It appeared that a TruGreen work van struck the rear of a pickup truck.

One person was transported to an area hospital with unspecified injuries, the ISP said.