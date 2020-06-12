Molly | Pet of the Week

Introducing Molly! The more we get to know Molly, the more we fall in love. She came to Helping Strays after her owner passed away so she is now looking for a new loving family. Molly is a friendly and playful girl who enjoys playing in the swimming pool and playing ball and tug. Sit, down, shake, and wait are commands she knows. Molly walks well on a leash and enjoys short walks. She is housebroken, crate trained, enjoys car rides, and likes to cuddle with her people. She does fine around children and tolerates other dogs as long as they don’t want or need to play. She does not enjoy playing with them and doesn’t like being jumped on. Come meet this beautiful and well mannered girl, Molly would love to join your family!

Molly is five years old and weighs 55 pounds.

Molly’s adoption fee is $200; she is microchipped, spayed, and up to date on vaccines.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.