Mocha Jane | Pet of the Week

This pet is currently in foster care. Please call the shelter to arrange an introduction.

Mocha is a sweetheart who lives to please and gain your attention! She is well behaved and trustworthy in her foster home. She is crate trained but has earned the privilege of being loose in the house when her family is gone and sleeps on the sofa overnight. She occasionally sleeps with the humans and nicely shares the bed with the family’s dog.



She is a high energy dog who would benefit from a safe place to run. A privacy fence would be ideal to contain her as she can scale chain link fencing. An adopter who runs would be a great option too.



Mocha is delightful and would make a wonderful addition for a family. She would not be a good fit for an apartment because she alerts to outside noises and a home without cats is needed.

