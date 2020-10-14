Mixed news on local COVID front

There was some good pandemic related news this week, as the metro east region is no longer subject to restrictions to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

But there was also more sadness because three more residents at Oak Hill Senior Living & Rehabilitation Center in Waterloo have died as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health lifted mitigation measures Friday at 5 p.m., returning the region – which includes Monroe County – to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan.

While the rate of testing in the metro east has remained relatively stable, the rolling average positivity rate in the region has fallen from a high of 10.5 percent on Aug. 27 to under the 6.5 percent threshold for removing mitigations.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate was 6.6 percent on Oct. 10.

The region initially moved to stricter mitigations on Aug. 18 after three consecutive days of a rolling positivity rate over 8 percent.

More limitations were imposed Sept. 2 when the positivity rate continued rising.

In Phase 4, indoor dining and bar service has resumed, gatherings of 50 or fewer people are allowed and restaurants and bars can return to normal hours of operation.

State Sen. Paul Schimpf (R-Waterloo) celebrated the end of the mitigations while criticizing them again.

“I’m thankful that our businesses will now be able to operate at a higher capacity and hopeful that we will see many of the recently-lost jobs return to the area,” he said. “I do not believe these restrictions should have been enacted on the region in the first place because they were based on the wrong metric, which itself was based on flawed and incomplete data. Moving forward, I continue to urge the governor to focus on regional hospitalization rates, which are a much more accurate assessment of the actual COVID-19 situation.”

That news came as Oak Hill, located at 623 Hamacher Street in Waterloo, had three more residents die from the virus.

Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner reported two more deaths there Saturday, a male and female in their 80s and 90s, and one more death Monday. The deceased in that case is a man in his 70s.

“The person was a long-term COVID case,” Wagner said. “There was nothing strange about this death.”

Oak Hill has now had 11 COVID-19-related deaths, and the county total is up to 27 per the IDPH.

Wagner said there are 38 active coronavirus cases at Oak Hill among residents and staff, while the total cases are around 60.

Monroe County overall has had 819 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, up from 746 on Oct. 6.

There are 124 active cases and seven county residents hospitalized with the virus. Almost 700 Monroe County residents have recovered from the virus.

The largest single-day jump in active cases came Monday, when Wagner announced 22 new cases, though he said that appeared to be because laboratories sent him Tuesday’s data a few hours early.

Only one case was reported Tuesday.

Wagner said the uptick is not from the mobile testing site the IDPH set up at 901 Illinois Avenue in Waterloo on Saturday and Sunday.

“I have not heard a total count yet,” Wagner said of the those results. “We have not started getting in the results yet.”

Another drive-up testing site will be at the same place this weekend. No appointments are being taken.

Those sites use the more accurate molecular tests, per Wagner.

Overall, the Waterloo zip code has had 431 cases (6,505 tests performed), the Columbia zip code has had 309 cases (2,276 tests) and the Valmeyer zip code has had 32 cases (284 tests), according to the IDPH.

Monroe County also learned Friday that it did not make the IDPH list of counties at the warning level for the virus.

For the week of Sept. 27, Monroe County had 172 cases per 100,000 people (the goal is 50 or fewer), but that was the only metric it did not meet.

The county met previously problematic metrics of positivity rate and number of tests performed, as those numbers were at 6.9 percent and 741, respectively.

The targets for those metrics are less than or equal to 8 percent and performing enough testing to meet the positivity rate goal, respectively.

Wagner said Thursday that a former resident of Integrity Healthcare in Columbia died from the novel coronavirus. That facility transfers its residents who test positive to locations in Carbondale or Alton, as those places have wings for individuals with COVID.

That has caused some problems Wagner said they are ironing out with the state, as those individuals may not be included in their new home county’s numbers.

“We think that some of these numbers are not being counted correctly,” Wagner said. “There’s a lot of positives at Integrity that are not counted in our numbers.”

The former Integrity resident who died, according to Wagner, was transferred to a hospital before going to the Carbondale facility.

In St. Clair County, there have been 8,147 total positive tests and 205 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 100,677 tests have been performed there.

Randolph County has had 1,083 confirmed cases, 86 of which are active. Fourteen people have died from the virus in that county. A total of 14,125 people have been tested there.

Cases are surging statewide and in parts of the country again.

Illinois is up to 324,743 cases of coronavirus and 9,026 deaths, according to the IDPH.

A high-profile case in Illinois came Friday when U.S. Rep Mike Bost (R-Murphysboro) announced Friday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I am postponing my public event schedule but will continue conducting virtual meetings as I isolate at home,” Bost said. “We are taking this situation seriously and will continue to serve the people of Southern Illinois while doing our best while doing our best to ensure their health and safety.”

Missouri has recorded 144,230 confirmed cases and 2,422 deaths. That includes 24,924 cases in St. Louis County and 7,457 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

That state has not updated its statistics since Saturday as its website is under maintenance.

Nationally, more than 7.8 million people have contracted the virus, while at least 215,457 people have died.Worldwide, there are over 37.9 million cases of coronavirus and over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths.