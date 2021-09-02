Mister Cheeseburger and Madame Sunday | Pets of the Week

Mister Cheeseburger and Madame Sundae are a bonded pair and will be adopted together. These cats are very sweet, friendly, and loving. Mister is more outgoing than Madame and he will rub you for attention. Lounging in a good sunspot is one of their favorite past times. Won’t you adopt these wonderful cats and bring home twice the joy?

Madame Sundae is 12 years old and weighs 15 pounds. She is a beautiful tortie.

Mister Cheeseburger is 8 years old and weighs 23 pounds. He is black and white.

Both cats are microchipped, altered, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting them, please complete an online adoption or meet them at the shelter.

NOTE: All adult cat adoption fees are only $10.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

*** Visit Helping Strays on Facebook for information about vaccine clinics and adoption specials. ***