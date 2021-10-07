Missy | Pet of the Week

Missy will make a great companion. She enjoys playing with other dogs and running around a secure fenced in yard. She loves getting attention from her humans and will make a great lap dog.

Missy is four years old and weighs 17 pounds.

Missy’s adoption fee is $250; she is microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be spayed prior to finalizing her adoption. If you are interested in meeting Missy, please complete an online adoption application or meet her at the shelter.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

*** Visit Helping Strays on Facebook for information about vaccine clinics and adoption specials. ***