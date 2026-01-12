Mina L. Brown | Obituary

Mina Lee Brown, nee Hutchison, 97, of Waterloo, passed into the embrace of Jesus Christ on Jan. 7, 2026, at Memorial Care Center, Belleville.

Mina was born on Feb. 14, 1928, in Cape Girardeau, Mo., to James M. and Gertrude (Hoops) Hutchison. She married Gordon W. Curd Sr. in 1948 until 1968. She later married Ronald L. Brown of East Moline in 1975, who preceded her in death in 2016.

Mina was a cosmetologist for 60 years and was the original owner of the Loisel Beauty Salon, East St. Louis. She continued her career in Lake Geneva, Wisc., for 20 years and later relocated to Las Vegas, Nev., where she eventually retired at 79 years of age. She then moved back to Southern Illinois to live with her son until her passing.

Mina loved living in Waterloo and was an avid reader of six to eight books a month. She also enjoyed researching on the internet and was always in the kitchen cooking or baking something special.

Special thanks and gratitude to her special friend and caregiver, Debbie Mosbacher, “Mom’s angel,” who brought her so much comfort and happiness.

She leaves wonderful memories to her children Gordon W. Curd Jr. of Waterloo, Gay A. (Sunny) Magnuson and Cheryl J. Goodfellow, both of Las Vegas, Nev. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Ashley E. DeMars and Andrea E. Curd (Timothy Sottile) both of St. Louis, and Clay H. Douglass of Wisconsin; great- granddaughters Eden and Esme DeMars of St. Louis; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were siblings Forrest Hutchison, Charles Hutchison, Richard Hutchison, Jerold Hutchison, Lurabell Sronce and Junella Rosine. Her heart ached from the recent passing of her grandson, Kurtis W. Magnuson and her grandson-in-law Matthew J. DeMars. She will always be remembered for her great love of family.

At Mina’s request, she was cremated with no funeral services.

A celebration of her long life will be announced at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: donor’s choice; Shriner’s Children’s Hospital of St. Louis; or BackStoppers, Inc. of St. Louis.

Arrangements are with Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.