Millstadt Marine honored

Pictured, from left, are Matthew’s father Alan Wyatt, USPS Illinois 2 District Manager Tangela Bush, former Marine Sergeant Greg Iworsky – who served alongside Matthew – Matthew’s mother Verlene Wyatt and U.S. Representative Mike Bost – who introduced the House legislation to rename the Millstadt post office.

While many on Monday gathered in Monroe County and elsewhere to observe Memorial Day, folks in Millstadt had something of a prelude to the holiday Friday morning as they came together in remembrance of one particular fallen veteran for whom their post office is now named.

In a ceremony at Millstadt VFW Post 7980, community leaders, veterans and civilians gathered to celebrate the christening of the Cpl. Matthew A. Wyatt Post Office.

Wyatt, who grew up in Millstadt and graduated from Belleville West High School, joined the U.S. Marine Corps shortly after his graduation in 2001.

Serving with the 5th Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force based at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Wyatt was later stationed at a Forward Operating Base in Al Anbar Province in Iraq.

It was there, on Dec. 3, 2004, that Wyatt sacrificed his life alongside a fellow Marine to prevent a truck carrying 600 pounds of explosives from infiltrating the base.

The event on Friday featured a number of speakers who offered high praise or fond remembrances for Wyatt.

Among these guests was U.S. Representative Mike Bost, who introduced legislation in the House to rename the post office, legislation which was signed into law last year.

With Memorial Day on the horizon, Bost began his speech by discussing John A. Logan, the U.S. veteran and politician from Bost’s hometown of Murphysboro who is widely credited for his role in establishing the holiday now known as Memorial Day.

Bost went on to commend Wyatt and speak on his legacy, noting that he was awarded with the Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his sacrifice.

“It’s been over two decades ago since we lost Matt, but you can tell his legacy beats on in the hearts of those who loved him, and they still do when you look around this room,” Bost said. “From this day forward, anyone who walks in the doors of your post office will know and remember Matt Wyatt. It’s a fitting tribute to a very humble kid.”

Bost further spoke about his personal work with Veterans Affairs, noting how a key part of that work is ensuring that fallen veterans buried domestically and abroad don’t suffer the “second death” of not being remembered.

He made the point that, with the renaming of the post office, Wyatt will be remembered by the community for a long time to come.

Also speaking at the ceremony was former Marine Sergeant Greg Iworsky, who served alongside Wyatt.

He expressed fond memories for his peer, noting he was a “United States Marine, a devoted son, a loyal friend and a brother – not by blood, but by the battlefield – who gave everything in defense of our nation.”

Iworsky expressed his thanks to Bost and those who played a role in recognizing Wyatt before taking a moment to recognize some active-duty service members and veterans in the crowd, particularly those who also served with Wyatt.

“Words cannot describe the sorrow I know you carry,” Iworsky said. “I stand before you with a heavy heart, struggling to capture the depth of loss and pride we all feel. To lose a friend is always painful. To lose a brother in combat is a grief unlike any other. It creates a void that nothing and no one can fill.”

He recounted some of the time he spent with Wyatt, enjoying burgers with their fellow Marines. Iworsky noted how Wyatt had the ability to make anyone laugh no matter what they were going through, and he had tremendous leadership skills as well, always putting his fellow Marines first.

Iworsky then went on to provide his own perspective of the evening Wyatt died, saying he was prepared at his command post before he heard the sound of sudden rifle fire, being knocked back by a massive explosion as he rushed to investigate.

He described the aftermath of the blast, Marines treating the wounds of one of their comrades in the faint moonlight, difficulties with communication equipment and the news of Wyatt and another corporal being mortally wounded.

As he explained further, the truck filled with explosives was similar to the trucks that delivered propane and oil to the base.

When it suddenly began speeding toward the gate, Wyatt and the other corporal opened fire, standing their ground to ensure the truck detonated outside the border of the base and thus saving the lives of over 40 other Marines, soldiers and airmen.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t think about Matt,” Iworsky said. “I spent years searching for the best way to honor his sacrifice, and the answer I keep coming back to is simple: I live for him.”

Iworsky concluded his speech with further praise and appreciation toward Wyatt as well as the many other veterans who have given their lives.

“To all those who have lost someone in such a tragic way, let us hold onto the love, the laughter, and the unforgettable times we shared,” Iworsky said. “Let us live our lives with the same courage, loyalty and honor that Matt lived with every single day.”

Also speaking was USPS Illinois 2 District Manager Tangela Bush, who spoke briefly about the postal service’s collaboration with and commemorations of U.S. service members.

“Today’s dedication ceremony ensures that the spirit of veterans like Matthew A. Wyatt will remain forever young and forever brave,” Bush said.

A village proclamation was also read, and an enlarged version of a plaque on display at the post office was presented, both meant to further honor and recognize Wyatt and his sacrifice.

Prior to the ceremony, Wyatt’s mother Verlene Wyatt spoke with the Republic-Times to discuss her son and his act of heroism.

She emphasized the impact that his final act had as he gave his life to save the lives of several dozen other individuals in the base.

“I guess when you step back and look at what happened, he certainly earned the honor, but it’s not why he went to serve his country, for the recognition,” Verlene said. “He went to serve his country to try to make a difference, and I guess if you asked the guys that were there and that are home with families now, he certainly did make a difference.”