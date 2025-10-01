Millstadt loved Larry

Larry Schubert

A staple of the Millstadt community passed away last week, with family, friends and many others who knew Larry Schubert now looking back fondly on the impact he left as a local businessman and friendly face.

Schubert is known by many in the area in no small part thanks to a signature handlebar mustache as the symbol for his namesake business Schubert’s Packing Co., which he owned and operated alongside his wife Mabel for nearly four decades before retiring.

“I don’t think Larry ever had a bad day making sausage,” Schubert’s Smokehouse and Meat Packing Company posted in a tribute last week on Facebook.

Through his ownership of the butchery, he also served as president of the Illinois Association of Meat Processors and president of the American Association of Meat Processers, also being recognized as a Hermann Wurstfest Hall of Fame inductee and a member of the American Cured Meats Hall of Fame.

While he spent much of his retirement woodworking, gardening or spending time with his grandchildren, he also served as a tremendous supporter and advocate for Millpond Brewing, owned and operated by his son Bryan.

Bryan offered thoughts on his father’s passing on the Millpond Brewing Facebook page.

“He wasn’t only instrumental in helping build Millpond, he was my best friend, my go-to for any brewery-related project and one of my biggest supporters,” Bryan wrote.

Schubert’s Smokehouse also voiced their appreciation for Schubert online, speaking about his passion as a butcher and his constant positive presence.

Schubert was not only a charter member but the “sole reason” the Millstadt Optimist Club exists, the service organization posted last week on Facebook.

“Larry met with the Belleville Optimist Club to learn about the organization and how to get one started in Millstadt,” the post states. “After that, he then recruited the additional 20 charter members needed to make the Millstadt Optimist Club official. And he did it all with his signature smile!”

The Millstadt Optimists added that the Village of Millstadt and its youth “owe a great debt of gratitude to Larry and his family for everything they have done for our community.

“Larry truly embodies the phrase ‘It takes a village,’” the Optimists said.

For a fitting full obituary on the life of Larry Schubert, click here.