Michael W. Pulcher | Obituary

Michael Wayne Pulcher, 51, of Columbia, died May 30, 2025, at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital. He was born on May 15, 1974, in Groton, Conn.

Wayne grew up in Columbia and spent endless days at his family farm in East Carondelet, where he developed a lifelong appreciation for hard work, a genuine love for farm life and being outdoors.

He graduated from Columbia High School and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in environmental sciences from Central Methodist University. A talented athlete, Wayne played multiple sports throughout his life, including earning a scholarship to play college football at Central Methodist.

Driven by a love for craftsmanship and sustainability, Wayne founded Architectural Reclamation Services Inc. Through his work, he combined his creativity with a commitment to preserving materials, finding new life for items that might otherwise have ended up in landfills.

Whether restoring, rebuilding, or simply tinkering, Wayne was happiest when working with his hands-and was never without a new ‘project’ or two or 10.

Wayne was known for his quick wit, infectious humor and big-hearted nature. A true kid at heart, he brought laughter and light to every room. Annual trips to Cape Hatteras, N.C., were a cherished family tradition, where he loved surf and deep-sea fishing. He also enjoyed afternoons at the pond and lively rounds of golf-always with the “best” scorecard in hand.

An enthusiastic coach and supporter, Wayne dedicated many years to coaching youth baseball, basketball, and football. He took immense pride in cheering on his children, nieces, and nephews from the sidelines. One of his favorite stories to share was catching a foul ball at a St. Louis Cardinals game, proudly earning a “Foul Ball Contract,” which he talked about often and with a smile.

Above all, family was his greatest joy. He married the love of his life Cara, and together they raised three wonderful children. Together they built a life full of laughter, love and his trademark one-liners.

Wayne’s legacy of laughter, mischief making, hard work and deep love for his family will be cherished forever.

Wayne is survived by his loving wife Cara (nee Fassel) Pulcher; children, Garret, Macie and Marlie Pulcher; sister Michelle (Mike) Fink; brother Chris (Hannah) Pulcher; brother-in-law Chris (Patricia) Fassel; aunts and uncles Wanda and Rick Gangluff and Carol and Dick Gillet; grandmother-in-law Mary Fassel; numerous nephews and nieces as well as his beloved dogs, Ozzy and Middy. He is also remembered fondly by extended family and many dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Dennis Pulcher; mother Diane Kersten; father-in-law Dennis Fassel; mother-in-law Michele Fassel; and grandparents Joseph and Teresa Conrad and Eugene and Mary Pulcher.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. June 6 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral service will follow vistitation at the funeral home with Jim Jarvis officiating.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the family, checks payable to Cara Pulcher.