Michael S. Chandler | Obituary

Michael Steven Chandler, 75, of Waterloo, formerly of Cahokia and Valmeyer, died at home surrounded by his family on March 24, 2025, after losing his battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

Mike was born in St. Louis on Aug. 15, 1949, to the late Owen and Joan (nee Baker) Chandler. Also preceding him in death was a younger brother, Bruce Chandler.

Mike was raised in Cahokia. He graduated in 1968 from Cahokia High School. He was active in choir and all sports: basketball, baseball and track.

After high school he married, joined the United States Air Force in 1969 and served his country as a jet engine mechanic in Vietnam.

Mike worked as security for Cahokia Park until he retired. He also worked as a police officer in Millstadt and Valmeyer. He also drove a school bus in Waterloo.

Later in life he enjoyed running, working out in the gym, martial arts, going fishing with his brother Bruce and listening to Christian music.

Surviving are his children\, Lisa (Bill) Maag, Michele Bowen, Debbie Brooks, Lucas Chandler, Gage Chandler and Sean (Jessica) Smithers; twelve grandchildren; older brother Dennis (Jan) Chandler; a sister-in-law Mary Lou Chandler; former wife Terri McCollom; and many nieces and nephews.

The family gives a special thanks to Heartland Hospice for their care, comfort and guidance during this difficult time.

Mike’s wishes were to be cremated. No service is being planned currently.

Any condolences may be directed to Mike’s family.