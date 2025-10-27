Michael J. Harbaugh | Obituary

Republic-Times- October 27, 2025

Michael John Harbaugh, 66, of Jackson, Miss., died Oct. 26, 2025.

He was a graduate of Parks Air College as an aircraft machinist. He worked Indiana, Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi in his chosen field. He started his own consulting business in Mississippi dealing with large companies such as Nissan. 

Mike was a musician, avid hunter and outdoorsman. He loved his daughter and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his daughter Kathryn Caine; grandchildren Holloway and Emrie Caine; siblings Donald Harbaugh, Roger (Linda) Harbaugh, Charles (Carol) Harbaugh, Lavern (Mike) Krebel, Shirley (Mike) Turner and Wilfred (Susan) Harbaugh. 

He was preceded in death by his parents Ambrose and Arneta Harbaugh; brother Raymond; sister-in-law Karen Harbaugh; and nephew Timothy Krebel.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Walter A. Novack | Obituary

October 26, 2025

Mitchell A. Rick | Obituary

October 25, 2025

MaryLou Holcomb | Obituary

October 25, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web