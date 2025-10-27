Michael J. Harbaugh | Obituary

Michael John Harbaugh, 66, of Jackson, Miss., died Oct. 26, 2025.

He was a graduate of Parks Air College as an aircraft machinist. He worked Indiana, Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi in his chosen field. He started his own consulting business in Mississippi dealing with large companies such as Nissan.

Mike was a musician, avid hunter and outdoorsman. He loved his daughter and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his daughter Kathryn Caine; grandchildren Holloway and Emrie Caine; siblings Donald Harbaugh, Roger (Linda) Harbaugh, Charles (Carol) Harbaugh, Lavern (Mike) Krebel, Shirley (Mike) Turner and Wilfred (Susan) Harbaugh.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ambrose and Arneta Harbaugh; brother Raymond; sister-in-law Karen Harbaugh; and nephew Timothy Krebel.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.