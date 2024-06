The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School softball pitcher Mia Miller. The recent graduate struck out 15 and walked none, allowing just two hits in a 4-1 victory over Mt. Zion in the Class 3A Decatur Supersectional on Monday that advanced the Bulldogs to the state tournament. For the season, Miller is 19-4 in the pitching circle with a 1.33 ERA and 269 strikeouts over 147 and one-third innings.