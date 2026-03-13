Melvin H. Vogt | Obituary

Melvin Henry Vogt, 77, of Waterloo, died March 11, 2026, in Waterloo. He was born Jan. 14, 1949, in East St. Louis.

Melvin had retired as a pipe fitter for Missouri Pipe. He had also worked for Continental Can, Bob Schueler Construction Co. and currently for the Econ-O-Wash in Waterloo. Melvin enjoyed fishing and sports, especially softball, baseball and basketball.

Surviving are his sisters, Lorraine Hoffmann of Waterloo, Arlene Vogt of Columbia and Erlene Gasser of Millstadt; brother-in-law Vernon Wienhoff; sister-in-law Judy Vogt; nieces and nephews; along with other relatives and the many customers at the laundromat.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lorenzo and Ardell (nee Mueller) Vogt Sr.; sisters Delores Weinhoff and Carol Eames; brother Jay Vogt; and brothers-in-law Harvey Hoffmann and Henry Gasser.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. March 15 and 9-10 a.m. March 16 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. March 16 at the funeral home with Pastor Josh Boyer officiating.

Interment will follow in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Siteman Cancer Center – Washington University, St. Louis; or American Heart Association, St. Louis.