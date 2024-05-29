Medals won at state track meet

Pictured, from left, are track standouts Kyle Kern, Ethan Hogan and Christian Kronk.

The IHSA Boys State Track Meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston provided the opportunity for locals to shine this past weekend.

In the Class 2A meet, Waterloo and Columbia athletes competed in several events.

Waterloo’s Kyle Kern, a recent graduate, placed third in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 9:22.70. His teammate, freshman Tyler DeVilder, placed 32nd at the state meet with a time of 10:09.06.

Columbia’s Ethan Hogan, another recent grad, placed second in the 1,600 meter run. His time was 4:12.66, just two seconds behind state champion Gavin Genisio of Benton.

Columbia’s Christian Kronk, yet another recent grad, placed seventh at state in the 110 meter hurdle finals with a time of 14.87 seconds. Kronk also competed at state in the 300 meter hurdles, placing 10th in the prelims with a time of 40.34 seconds.

Waterloo’s Austin Corey, also a recent grad, placed 15th in the prelims of the 800 meter run with a time of 1:58.71.

Corey also competed with Waterloo’s 4×400 meter relay team of Dylan Brewer, Tyler Theobald and Mitch Baldwin at state. The team placed 33rd in the prelims with a time of 3:37.90.

Waterloo’s Chris Pete, a junior, placed 27th in the prelims of the 100 meter run at state with a time of 10.98 seconds.

Columbia’s Carson Mueth, a recent grad, placed 23rd in the prelims of the 400 meter run at state with a time of 51.93 seconds.

Columbia’s Chase Hendrickson, a sophomore, placed 27th in the prelims of the discus at state with a throw of 128 feet, eight inches.

Yet another Columbia athlete, sophomore Jase Nelson, placed 27th in the prelims of the triple jump with a distance of 41 feet, 8.75 inches.

Gibault, Valmeyer and Dupo were represented at the Class 1A state meet over the weekend.

Gibault’s Ryan Biffar ran a time of 51.85 seconds in the 400 meter run prelims, which was good for 18th place.

Valmeyer’s Landon Roy placed 22nd in the 100 meter dash prelims, finishing with a time of 11.18 seconds.

Dupo’s Deegan Prater and Keith West, both sophomores, competed in the triple jump at state. Prater placed 30th in the prelims with a distance of 11.44 meters. West placed 31st with a distance of 11.41 meters.

West also competed in the 110 meter and 300 meter hurdles at state. He placed 27th in the 110 meter prelims at 17.71 seconds and 29th in the 300 meter prelims with a time of 45.39 seconds.