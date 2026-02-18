Measles in the metro east

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported this year’s first confirmed case of measles in the state – an adult residing in the metro east.

This individual recently returned from travel out of state.

IDPH said it is working with local, state and federal health officials to investigate all potential locations where others may have been exposed to the individual while that person was infectious. One area location in Illinois has been identified so far: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Collinsville. People attending church on Feb. 8 were potentially exposed to measles.

The church has notified congregants of this exposure and provided guidance on how to protect themselves and their loved ones, the IDPH said. Additional potential exposure locations have been identified in other states.

Most people are vaccinated against measles routinely during childhood and are not at high risk of contracting the disease. Two doses of the measles/mumps/rubella vaccine are 97 percent effective in preventing measles. Most at risk are people who have not been vaccinated, including infants – an initial measles vaccine is recommended at 12-15 months – or people who can’t get vaccinated due to health concerns.

After exposure, measles symptoms can take 7-21 days to develop. Those who experience measles symptoms should contact a health care provider by phone or email before going to a medical office or emergency department.

While this is the first confirmed case of measles in Illinois this year, measles has been on the rise around the country – surging in 2025 to the highest level in decades.

Measles had been considered largely eradicated from the U.S. since the year 2000, but that elimination status is now in jeopardy because of the nationwide surge in cases.

Illinois saw a total of 14 cases statewide in 2025.