MCSD dispatcher chosen for conference

Jaydian Montroy

Monroe County Sheriff’s Department dispatcher Jaydian Montroy was selected to attend the 16th annual Illinois Women in Criminal Justice Conference – a highly competitive, statewide event dedicated to advancing women in the criminal justice profession.

Montroy, a 2025 graduate of Red Bud High School who attends Southwestern Illinois College in pursuit of an administration of justice degree, was chosen from a field of applicants based on exceptional character, work ethic, leadership potential, and letters of recommendation.

This conference, hosted by the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board Executive Institute, brings together criminal justice professionals from across the state and recognizes emerging leaders who demonstrate excellence and commitment to the future of law enforcement.

As a former mentee in State Rep. David Friess’ Women’s Leadership Initiative, Montroy previously participated in a program centered on mentorship, leadership development, and preparing young women for future success.

“It’s inspiring when you see young leaders right out of high school enter the law enforcement field,” Rep. Friess said.

She is the daughter of Gina Brunkhorst and Andy Montroy.