MCEC helps first responders 

Pictured, Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Kevin Scheibe is joined by county officials and first responders at the Monroe County Electric Cooperative headquarters south of Waterloo on Tuesday morning to thank MCEC for its donations which helped secure “V-watch” voltage detectors.

Monroe County first responders, which include Red Bud and Prairie du Rocher personnel, now have access to “V-watch” voltage detection devices thanks in part to Monroe County Electric Cooperative.

The units cost approximately $600 each, making them cost prohibitive to some agencies.

“With the donation from MCEC, our first responders will be protected,” Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Kevin Scheibe said Tuesday morning at the MCEC headquarters south of Waterloo.

Scheibe was joined by Monroe County Commissioner Vicki Koerber, Sheriff Neal Rohlfing, EMS Director Karla Heise and other county officials to thank the company for its donation.

“We have the board of directors at MCEC and their membership to thank for this life-saving device,” Scheibe continued.

During the May 19 meeting of the Monroe County Board, Scheibe announced the purchase of these V-watches with the help of MCEC.

Scheibe also shared a recent experience during which a MCSD deputy’s life was saved by the voltage detector.

Scheibe explained he responded with a deputy to an unlit, wooded area damaged during severe weather. When the V-watch signaled high voltage in the area, Scheibe advised the deputy to stop walking.

It was later discovered a snapped power line came to rest mere feet in front of the pair.

Commissioners then approved $20,000 for the purchase of additional V-watches, although the cost is much lower than it would have been without a financial donation from MCEC.

Scheibe told the board he had approached MCEC President/CEO Alan Wattles and MCEC Billing and Membership Director Julie Rohr to inquire about the possibility of purchasing V-watch devices at the manufacturer’s cost.

Scheibe said both were eager to help, leading to an MCEC donation of nearly $8,500, bringing the individual purchase price of a single V-watch down to $317 each.

With the V-watches now in service, first responders have been trained not to exit their vehicles without the voltage watches activated in situations where the potential for electrical hazards exist.