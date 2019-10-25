Maxine | Pet of the Week

Hi, I’m Maxine. I came to Helping Strays with one kitten. She has been adopted and now it is my turn to find a family. I am a calm and quiet girl and like to cuddle with my humans. I do live with other cats in the open cat room at the shelter but tend to keep to myself. I would love to meet you soon and find my purrfect family.

Maxine is a two year old short hair tabby.

Maxine’s adoption fee is $100; she is microchipped, spayed, and up to date on vaccines.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.



