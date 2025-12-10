Matthew Deutch | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School wrestler Matthew Deutch. Deutch won the Steve Bradley Tournament at Civic Memorial High School this past weekend by beating returning Tennessee state champion Cash Waymire from Brentwood Academy at 113 pounds in the semifinals, and then pinning returning Illinois sixth place finisher Brandon Gaither from Stanford Olympia by fall in the final. Deutch has now won the CM tournament in back-to-back seasons and is 7-0 on the 2025-26 campaign.