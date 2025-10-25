MaryLoy Holcomb | Obituary

MaryLou Holcomb (nee VandeRiet) 84, of Freeburg, died on Oct. 22, 2025, in St. Louis. She was born Sept. 21, 1941, in East St. Louis, to the late Fred and Theresa M. (nee Shields) VandeRiet.

MaryLou married the love of her life, Loren F. Holcomb, Sr., on May 16, 1959. Together they shared 55 wonderful years of marriage filled with love, laughter, and devotion.

Their relationship was a true partnership – they could often be found dancing together, camping, fishing, boating, and enjoying time with their siblings and extended family, children and friends.

A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, MaryLou’s greatest joy in life was caring for her family. She cherished every moment spent with her four children, and especially loved spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In her spare time, MaryLou enjoyed painting, working on puzzles, and spending time with family. She will be remembered for her kindness, and the deep love she had for her family – especially her beloved husband, Loren, with whom she shared so many happy years.

She is survived by her loving children Theresa Black-Holcomb, Glenda (Mark) Dent, Lori (Michael) Baker and Loren “Fritz” (Anne) Holcomb Jr.; her beloved grandchildren, who they lovingly called Momo, Jamie Williams, Jessie Esker, Joel (Alli) Esker, Julie (Eric) Rohr, Josh Lawrence, Luke Johnson, Kyle (Mikel) Johnson, Chad Baker, Whitney (Nathan) Peters, Dalton Baker, Delany Baker, Abby Holcomb, Lauren Holcomb and Brett Holcomb; sister Shirley Mitchell; as well as many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and her four-legged best friend Sonny who will all miss her dearly.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Nov. 2 and 9-10 a.m. Nov. 3 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation Nov. 3 at the funeral home with Pastor Jonathan Peters officiating.

Interment will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Ruma.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to:Belleville Humane Society.