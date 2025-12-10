Mary S. Hudson | Obituary

Mary S. Hudson (nee Watters), 82, of Red Bud, died Dec. 10, 2025, in Freeburg. She was born December 15, 1942, in East St. Louis.

Mary was a member of the Eagles and Moose Club in Chester Illinois.

She is survived by her children Angie Harris, Toni Sue (John) Cronin, John (Melissa) Brittingham, Mary Weiser, and JR Hudson; grandchildren Brooke and Joe Vandeventer, Brendan Cronin, Tommy and Tanner Harris, Robert (Ashley) and Jacob Brittingham, Kayla, Derek, Caitlynn and Sara Beth Weiser, Brianna and Keegan Hudson; great grandchildren Russel, Elizabeth, Isabella Brittingham Finley, and Huxley Vanderventer (one on the way); brothers Claud J. (Ann) Watters, and Albert (Theresa) Watters; and sister-in-law Sue Watters and Bonnie Watters.

She is preceded in death by her parents Claud L. and Katie J. (nee Boyles) Watters Sr.; brothers Ronald Lee Watters and Allen Watters.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Dec. 12 and 8-10 a.m. Dec. 13 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation Dec. 13 at the funeral home Pastor David Seaton officiating.

Interment will follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Monroe County Humane Society.