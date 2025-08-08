Mary Lou F. Stone | Obituary

In loving memory of Mary Lou Frieda Stone (nee Mehrtens), 86. She was born on May 10, 1939, in Harrisonville, to Jacob and Luella (nee Garleb) Mehrtens. She passed away on Aug. 5, 2025, in Waterloo.

Mary Lou was a sweet, caring soul — a woman with a green thumb and a country girl at heart. She grew up across various parts of Monroe County, always surrounded by rural life. From this upbringing, she learned to garden, cook, sew, embroider and developed a deep faith in God. She cherished sharing stories of her childhood — catching frogs and tadpoles, caring for baby farm animals, walking to school along country roads, attending a one-room schoolhouse at Baum Church and baking bread in outdoor ovens with her neighbors.

Mary Lou deeply admired her godmother and aunt, a strong career woman who worked in office jobs. After high school, Mary Lou followed her example — this country girl moved to the big city of St. Louis and took a job there, living in a ladies-only apartment near the Fox Theater.

It was during that time she began noticing a young man walking on the opposite side of the street each morning. He noticed her too, and one day, he crossed the street to meet her. That man would become the love of her life — our dad, Ralph. They married in 1961 and soon chose a quieter life in Columbia to raise their family.

In Columbia, Mary Lou raised her children with the same love for nature she had always known. Along with Ralph, she took the family camping and encouraged them to explore. She welcomed jars of tadpoles, minnows and crawfish into the back seat and then into their home. She taught by example, caring for those little creatures when the novelty wore off — always with love and patience, just as she cared for her children.

Her greatest joy was her family. She especially loved a house full of kids, the sound of laughter and the sight of children running around the yard. She lit up whenever a baby was placed in her arms and had a gift for playing silly games and bringing joy to little ones.

Mary Lou was a steadfast supporter of those she loved. When Ralph began his journey of sobriety through a Higher Power and Alcoholics Anonymous, Mary Lou walked beside him. For 53 years, she supported him and others through Al-Anon, offering love, strength and understanding. As someone once said, his 53 years were also hers.

Mary Lou’s life was one of love, simplicity, strength, and joy. Her memory will live on in the gardens she tended, the stories she told, and the love she gave freely. She leaves behind a legacy of warmth, laughter, and faith — a life well-lived and deeply loved.

She is survived by her daughters, Julie (Ken) Hubbard and Sandra (Ron) Daniels; son Ralph (Donna) Stone; grandchildren Sarah (Jay) Wellen, Laura (Preston) Bogard, Casey (Zac) Carnahan, Robin (Matt) Fisher, Rachel (Ryan) Halley, Jacob Stone and Ellie Stone (fiance Aaron Brockman); great-grandchildren Clare and Jackson Carnahan, Ethan and Colton Fisher, Emma, Sophia and Behren Bogard, Tanner Wellen and Autumn, Blake and Hudson Stone Halley; sisters-in-law Masie Mehrtens, Margie Mehrtens and Sharon Gilbert; brother Don Avery; and many dear friends, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Ralph Stone; parents Jacob and Luella (nee Garleb) Mehrtens; and brothers Jerry Mehrtens and Ken Mehrtens.

Visitation is 1-5 p.m. Aug. 10 and 7:30-8:30 a.m. Aug. 11 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will be held following visitation Aug. 11 at the funeral home with Pastor Cory Hartz officiating.

Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to the Monroe County Humane Society, Helping Strays.