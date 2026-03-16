Mary F. Cline Vise Woolsey | Obituary

Mary Frances Cline Vise Woolsey, 93, of Columbia, formerly of Vandalia, died March 1, 2026, at her home, surrounded by loving family.

Mary was born on March 14, 1932, at her grandmother’s home in rural Montgomery County. She was the daughter of the late Dale Victor and Nina Mary (Thacker) Cline of Mulberry Grove.

She graduated from Mulberry Grove High School and earned her BA from Eastern Illinois University in 1953. While there, she was a member of Kappa Omicron Nu, a professional fraternity. She earned her master’s degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Mary wed Reverend Paul R. Vise on Nov. 3, 1957, in Bethalto, where he was a pastor. Paul died on Feb. 16, 1994. Together they reared three children, Marilyn, Paula and Dale (Janet). She was a proud grandmother of Joshua (DoHee) Vise, Ben (Amy Wuebbels) Vise, Eric (Tabitha) Vise and Jenny Vise, and her great grandchildren are Hendrix, Zoey, Samuel, Paige and Rae Kim. Mary’s faith, family, and friends were the most treasured part of her life.

In her earlier years, Mary was a teacher in public schools for 37 years: Decatur, Michigantown, Ind., Springerton and then retired in Cahokia 27 years later.

On accepting Christ at an Eldorado camp meeting, she became a member of the United Methodist Church. Mary was active in many church activities including teaching Sunday school for 27 years. She was a delegate at the 18th United Methodist World Conference in Birmingham, England, in 2001. In summers, she led youth groups in camping experiences in Southern Illinois. Later, she did mission work in Haiti, Alaska, Arkansas, North Carolina and McKendree University with the Laurel Methodist Church from Springfield.

Mary enjoyed traveling with her sister, Ruth, to many countries in Europe, France, Russia, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and three Scandinavian countries. They chose many countries by the spiritual benefits presented, as in the 1995 conference in Australia: “Celebrate God’s Activity.” She enjoyed reading and often found stories about places she travelled.

On April 25, 2004, she married Herbert L. Woolsey at the United Methodist Church in Mulberry Grove. Entering this marriage were Herbert’s children: Randy (Cindy), Rick, Ron (Kathy), Ryan (Brenda), Rita (Tim), Raymond (Coni) and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Surviving Mary are her children, Marilyn Vise of Belleville, Paula Vise of Southport, N.C., and Dale (Janet) Vise of Columbia; grandchildren Joshua (DoHee) Vise of South Korea, Ben (Amy Wuebbels) Vise of Belleville, Eric (Tabitha) Vise of Valmeyer and Jenny Vise of Columbia; great-grandchildren Hendrix, Zoey, Samuel, Paige and Rae Kim; brother Charles (Judy) Cline of Mulberry Grove; and many nieces, nephews and several wonderful friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents, husbands, sister, niece, Jill Yurdin and stepchildren Randy and Ron Woolsey.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to noon March 23 the First United Methodist Church, Vandalia.

A memorial service will follow visitation at the church Rev. Curtis Flake officiating.

A private burial will be held at the City Cemetery, in Mascoutah.

The family asks that donations be given in lieu of flowers, plants and other gifts, in memory of Mary.

Memorials may be given at the church or mailed to the First United Methodist Church, 127 North 4th St., Vandalia, IL 62471.

The family has entrusted Assalley Funeral Home in Greenville with the arrangements.