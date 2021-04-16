Mary Ann | Pet of the Week

Mary Ann is very sweet and likes attention. She is potty trained and is easy going. At first she is shy around other dogs but quickly warms up. She walks well on a leash and likes to play in the play yard.

Mary Ann is five years old and weighs 61 pounds.

Mary Ann’s adoption fee is $200; she is microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and spayed. If you are interested in meeting Mary Ann, please complete an online adoption application.

*** Helping Strays is having a “Name Your Price” adoption event. Adoption fees through April 30 will be $25 (excluding puppies) for any dog.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.