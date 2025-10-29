Mary Ann J. Lutman | Obituary

Mary Ann J. “Jackie” Lutman (nee Nakisher) 84, of Fults, died October 28, 2025, in Fults. She was born Jan. 12, 1941, in St. Louis.

Jackie is a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo, and Quilting Ladies at St. Joe and Ss. Peter & Paul.

She is survived by her husband Harold E. Lutman; children Jeff (Lynn) Lutman, Dale (Melissa Hunt) Lutman, Beth (George L.) Gregson and Chris (Tricia) Lutman; grandchildren Dustin (Megan) Lutman, Bryan Lutman, Ryan (Kelci) Gregson, Haley (Brandon) Basler, Lydia Lutman, Luke Lutman, Kristen Sapaw and Dylan Hunt; great-grandchildren Owen and June Lutman; in-laws David (Cindy) Lutman and Margaret Ann Ahne; nieces, nephew, cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her mother Edna Nakisher; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Ruth Lutman, Arlin Ahne and Janette Faus.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Oct. 30 and 8-9:30 a.m. Oct. 31 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Oct. 31 at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo with Father Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery Madonnaville.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Immaculate Conception Cemetery – Madonnaville; or donor’s choice.