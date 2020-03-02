Martin out as assistant state’s attorney

Ryan Martin

Ryan Martin is no longer a Monroe County assistant state’s attorney.

Monroe County State’s Attorney Chris Hitzemann confirmed Monday morning that Martin is no longer employed by his office.

That comes after Martin’s ex-wife was granted an emergency order of protection in Monroe County that temporarily protects her and their two children, ages 9 and 10, from him.

She also filed for a full order of protection on Feb. 27, alleging three incidents in which Martin behaved in such a manner to warrant it being filed. Two of those alleged incidents, on Feb. 26 and Feb. 20, took place in Waterloo. The Waterloo Police Department said it is investigating the Feb. 26 incident.

This emergency order of protection is valid until March 18, which is when a hearing is set to take place regarding the order of protection.

Martin is running as a Republican for the office of Monroe County State’s Attorney this November following the announcement that Hitzemann is seeking to replace retiring Monroe County Resident Circuit Judge Dennis Doyle at the end of his current term.

Get a copy of this week’s Republic-Times for more on this developing story. To subscribe, click here.