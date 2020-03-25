Martin order settled

Former Monroe County Assistant State’s Attorney Ryan Martin and his ex-wife agreed to a settlement last Wednesday in Monroe County court before a hearing regarding an order of protection Martin’s ex filed against him began.

The court granted her an emergency order of protection in late February and she filed for a full order of protection Feb. 27, alleging three incidents in which Martin, the Republican candidate for Monroe County state’s attorney in the November election, behaved in such a manner to warrant the order.

According to the Illinois Attorney General’s website, an order of protection is “a court order which restricts an abuser and is only available to family or household members.”

In her filing, Martin’s ex-wife alleged Martin followed her and her current significant other to a restaurant in South St. Louis County on Feb. 17.

On Feb. 20 in Waterloo, Martin behaved erratically to or around his ex-wife and children, via text and verbally, the filing alleges.

Finally, on Feb. 25, the filing alleges Martin went to his ex’s house to see his children and, when his ex-wife refused to let him enter, he spit on a window of the home. He then hit the glass of the window, shattering it, and left.

The Waterloo Police Department confirmed that final incident is under investigation and has been transferred to the Illinois State Police. A special prosecutor in Springfield would be used if charges are brought to eliminate any biases.

After almost two hours of private discussions last Wednesday, both parties agreed to a settlement immediately before Martin’s ex-wife was going to testify in the hearing.

As part of the settlement, Martin’s ex-wife has a plenary order of protection against him that lasts until March 18, 2021.

That order largely prohibits Martin from communicating with her and requires him to stay at least 500 feet away from her.

It also states Martin cannot be at his ex-wife’s house when she is present or at their children’s schools when she is there. It does allow for him to attend extracurricular events, but he cannot have contact with his ex-wife.

The order also prohibits Martin from abusing his ex-wife. In this case, abuse means “harassment, interference with personal liberty, physical abuse, stalking and intimidation.”

The order allows for Martin to spend every other weekend with his children, but he cannot restrict access to their phones and Martin’s mother must always be present to supervise his parenting time.

The children must be picked up and dropped off at the Columbia Police Department.

According to the order, these restrictions are necessary because Martin “is likely to use parenting time to abuse or harass” his ex-wife or her family or “act in a way that is not in the best interest of the children.”

That language comes from a part of the order that allows lawyers to check pre-written boxes.

The order cannot be changed or vacated without a hearing.

The attorney general’s website states violating an order of protection is a Class A misdemeanor. Violators could go to jail for up to 364 days and pay a $25 fine. A second violation could be a felony and the court must sentence the violator to at least 24 hours in jail and the violator must pay a $100 fine.

Due to legal reasons, Martin remained on the March 17 primary ballot.

He ran unopposed and received 2,325 votes – the fewest of all unopposed county Republicans by 106.

Martin did not respond to requests for comment on this story.