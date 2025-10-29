Marjorie P. Guebert | Obituary

Marjorie Pauline Guebert, 93, of Red Bud, died on Oct. 27, 2025, at Oak Hill in Waterloo. She was born to the late Paul Thomas and Mabel (nee Webb) Cullins on March 30, 1932, in Mt. Vernon.

Marjorie married her beloved husband, Clarence Albert Guebert, on Jan. 24, 1953, at the Logan Street Baptist Church in Mt. Vernon. He preceded her in death on June 24, 2022.

Marjorie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who cherished her church, community and family. She was a faithful member of St. Peter United Church of Christ in Red Bud, serving as president of the Women’s Fellowship, teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School and initiating the St. Peter’s Nursery/Cradle Roll. She was actively involved in community service, as she belonged to and held offices in the Red Bud Women’s Club, the P.T.A., the V.F.W. Auxiliary in Red Bud and the Illinois Home Extension.

Marjorie also participated in the women’s golf and bowling teams, the bridge club, and was a Girl Scout leader. She helped on the family dairy farm, was a skilled seamstress, took pride in decorating her home, loved to cook and collected spoons and cookbooks.

She and her husband, Clarence, were avid travelers of Europe and the United States and often spoke of their adventures.

She is survived by her son Stephen C. Guebert of St. Louis; daughter Patricia (Ron) Liefer of Red Bud; grandchildren Melissa (Tom) Ziegler of Waterloo and Rev. Todd (Kelly) Liefer of New Berlin, Wisc.; great-grandchildren Jack Liefer, Lucy Liefer, Grant Liefer, Clayton Ziegler and Grace Ziegler; sisters-in-law Eulalia Arnold-Will of Lenexa, Kan., and Margaret (Joe Gil) Cullins of Norman, Okla.; nieces Caroline (Steve) Becher of Lenexa, Kan., and Cindy Cullins of Norman, Okla.; a great-niece and nephew; cousins; and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; in-laws Albert and Marie Guebert; brother Thomas Cullins; sister-in-law Elvera Guebert brothers-in-law Milton Guebert, Hillis Arnold and Earl Will; nephew Scott Cullins; and niece Kathy (nee Arnold) Smith.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Oct. 31 at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, Red Bud.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the church with Rev. Cory Hartz and Rev. Todd Liefer officiating.

Interment will be in St. Peter’s United Church of Christ Cemetery, Red Bud.

Memorials may be made to: St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, Red Bud; and the

Red Bud Beautification Fund.