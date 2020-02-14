Marine | Pet of the Week

Marine is friendly and sweet, have you checked out her adorable ears and interesting eyes? This active girl loves attention, head rubs, and cuddles. She plays well with other dogs, gets along with children, and knows how to sit and shake. Marine likes car rides and dreams of sleeping in bed with her human. She is working on potty training and leash manners and is learning quickly.

Marine is two years old.

Marine’s adoption fee is $200; she is microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and spayed.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.