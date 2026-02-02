Marilyn G. Hoffmann | Obituary

Marilyn G. Hoffmann (nee Rabbermann), 95, of Fults, died Feb. 2, 2026, in Waterloo. She was born Jan. 7, 1931, in Millstadt.

She is survived by her children Wilmer (Edna Sue) Hoffmann, Karen Jacobs, Dale Hoffmann and Dean Hoffmann; grandchildren Teri (Collin) Becker, Jeremy (Julie) Hoffmann, Tracy (Matthew) York and Ryan (Krista) Jacobs; great-grandchildren Dustin Becker, Lukas Becker, Makenna York, Natalie York and Josephine Jacobs; sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband Richard Hoffmann; parents Fred and Eleanora (nee Kinzinger) Rabbermann; sister Eloise Rabbermann; and son-in-law Steven Jacobs.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 5 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the funeral home with Pastor Tim Burns and Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Vitas Hospice; Garden Place; or donor’s choice.