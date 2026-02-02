Marilyn G. Hoffmann | Obituary

Republic-Times- February 2, 2026

Marilyn G. Hoffmann (nee Rabbermann), 95, of Fults, died Feb. 2, 2026, in Waterloo. She was born Jan. 7, 1931, in Millstadt.

She is survived by her children Wilmer (Edna Sue) Hoffmann, Karen Jacobs, Dale Hoffmann and Dean Hoffmann; grandchildren Teri (Collin) Becker, Jeremy (Julie) Hoffmann, Tracy (Matthew) York and Ryan (Krista) Jacobs; great-grandchildren Dustin Becker, Lukas Becker, Makenna York, Natalie York and Josephine Jacobs; sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband Richard Hoffmann; parents Fred and Eleanora (nee Kinzinger) Rabbermann; sister Eloise Rabbermann; and son-in-law Steven Jacobs.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 5 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the funeral home with Pastor Tim Burns and Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Vitas Hospice; Garden Place; or donor’s choice.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Clark H. Kossina | Obituary

February 2, 2026

Hubert S. ‘Scott’ Raitt Jr. | Obituary

February 2, 2026

Colleen E. Mehrtens | Obituary

February 2, 2026
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web