Marianne V. Idecker | Obituary

Marianne V. Idecker (nee Gauch), 79, of Hecker, born May 7, 1946, in Belleville, died June 18, 2025, at Garden Place, Millstadt, IL.

Mrs. Idecker worked as a cook at the Waterloo Community School District before her retirement. She was a member of the Friedens United Church of Christ, Hecker.

Kind, empathetic, joyful, strong, resourceful, loving, caring, playful, competitive and fun-loving are just a few words to describe Marianne. She didn’t know a stranger. Her role as “Mimi” to her three beloved grandchildren, Cassidy, Ty and Kiana Mei, was her ultimate joy.

Surviving are her daughters Michelle Neff (Bill Buhs) and Jill (Keith) Singleton;grandchildren, Cassidy Neff, Ty Singleton and Kiana Singleton; sister-in-law, Joan Gauch; Godchild and niece Vicki Chubb; Godchild and nephew Jeff Idecker; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 54 years Donald Idecker; parents Clemens and Minnie (nee Roth) Gauch; son-in-law Brian Neff; brothers Clarence and James Gauch; sisters Lillian (William) Davenport and Geraldine (Edward) Wild; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Gary (Peggy) Idecker.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. June 28 at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg.

A funeral service will be follow at the funeral home with Pastor Guy Briley officiating.

Memorials may be made to: Friedens UCC, Hecker; Hospice of Southern Illinois; Hecker Fire Department; or the Millstadt Ambulance Service.