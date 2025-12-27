Margie J. Mosbacher | Obituary

Republic-Times- December 27, 2025

Margie J. Mosbacher (nee Qualls), 98, of Waterloo, died Dec. 24, 2025, in Waterloo. She was born July 20, 1927, in Du Quoin.

She is survived by her son Terry (Patty) Mosbacher; grandchildren Aaron (Nicole) Mosbacher and Amber (Dante) Iannazzo; great-grandchildren Aspen Mosbacher, Sophia and Julen Iannazzo; sister Fay (Homer) Froemling; brother Jim (Carol) Qualls; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Margie is preceded in death by her husband Earl Mosbacher; son Bruce Mosbacher; parents Eugene and Margaret (nee Ward) Qualls; sisters and brothers.

Visitation is 1-4 p.m. Dec. 31, 2025 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Vitas Hospice.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Joyce L. Heller | Obituary

December 28, 2025

Sharon S. Schneider | Obituary

December 24, 2025

Doris J. Brown | Obituary

December 22, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web