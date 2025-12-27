Margie J. Mosbacher | Obituary

Margie J. Mosbacher (nee Qualls), 98, of Waterloo, died Dec. 24, 2025, in Waterloo. She was born July 20, 1927, in Du Quoin.

She is survived by her son Terry (Patty) Mosbacher; grandchildren Aaron (Nicole) Mosbacher and Amber (Dante) Iannazzo; great-grandchildren Aspen Mosbacher, Sophia and Julen Iannazzo; sister Fay (Homer) Froemling; brother Jim (Carol) Qualls; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Margie is preceded in death by her husband Earl Mosbacher; son Bruce Mosbacher; parents Eugene and Margaret (nee Ward) Qualls; sisters and brothers.

Visitation is 1-4 p.m. Dec. 31, 2025 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Vitas Hospice.