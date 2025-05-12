Margaret M. Simmons | Obituary

Margaret Mary “Marge” Simmons (nee Sieli), 78, of Waterloo, died May 7, 2025, in St. Louis,. She was born June 6, 1946, in St. Louis.

She is survived by her children Angela Marie Simmons and Robert Rowlands Simmons; grandchildren Trevor William Simmons and Kaila Marie Simmons; sister Kathleen M. Collmeyer, Mary Sieli and Frances Hanners; brother Elmer Sieli; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Marge is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Elizabeth (nee Sheridan) Sieli and husband William Simmons.

A celebration of life is planned for a later date.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.