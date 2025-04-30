Marching Bulldog motors on

The Monroe County Fairgrounds will serve as host for a new car show this weekend, organized primarily by a Waterloo High School student hoping to support the school’s marching band and share his affinity for automobiles.

The Waterloo Marching Bulldogs Car Show take places Saturday, May 3, with show time running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration for $20 also begins at 10 a.m. and runs until noon, with awards to be presented at 1 p.m.

Alex Harper is a junior at WHS who, alongside his father Matt, has led the push for the car show which is set to serve as a general fundraiser for the marching band.

The idea for the event came about given his interest in cars.

“I’m a frequent flyer at car shows and car meets all over the St. Louis area,” Harper said. “I was just kinda sitting at home one day and I’m like, ‘Huh, I could throw one together for the band, and we could make a little bit of money of off it but also get people to show their cars and bring awareness to the automotive community in Waterloo.”

Speaking more on the event, Harper said awards will be given out for the best car in a number of categories including stance, paint, 1970s and earlier, 1980s and 1990s and 2000s to the present.

While he and his father have done a great deal to get the show going, Harper also voiced thanks for the tremendous amount of support shown by the band board.

He also noted another band parent is putting together trophies for this inaugural event.

Regarding the organizing process, Harper said some aspects of the project – particularly approaching folks for sponsorships – have been stressful, though he’s ultimately looking forward to Saturday.

Support from local businesses particularly includes Randy’s Double R Bar and Hopskeller in downtown Waterloo.

Asked if he plans to try and put the event together again for his senior year, Harper said it will likely depend on how this weekend’s fundraiser pans out.

“We’ve mentioned a little bit, between a couple people included with the car show and the band board, but I think it all kinda depends on how the outcome is this weekend,” Harper said.