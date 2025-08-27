Man in custody after Columbia standoff

Pictured is the scene on Meadow Court during Wednesday’s standoff in Columbia.

A man was finally taken into custody early Wednesday afternoon after he barricaded himself inside a Columbia residence as part of a nearly 12-hour standoff with police.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release that at about 12:30 a.m., deputies responded to a home in the 1800 block of Meadow Court off Gilmore Lake Road for the report of a stolen firearm from the residence.

“Upon arrival, deputies encountered the suspect inside the home’s basement,” the MCSD news release stated. “The subject refused to comply with commands, barricaded himself inside, and made threats toward law enforcement.”

This led to a standoff situation that involved assistance from an Illinois State Police SWAT team as well as Columbia and Waterloo police, Columbia EMS and the Columbia Fire Department.

The MCSD issued an alert shortly after 7 a.m. for residents near Meadow Court to avoid the area due to the large police presence as negotiations with the subject were ongoing.

At approximately 12:05 p.m., the MCSD reported that this barricaded subject was safely taken into custody without injury.

“No first responders were injured,” the MCSD said. “Columbia Fire/EMS were staged in the area and evaluated the individual as a precaution before transport to the custody of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.”

Check for updates on this story as they become available.