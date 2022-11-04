Man gets probation for bilking Valmeyer church

A 46-year-old man formerly of Freeburg will serve probation for the theft of funds after promising work at a local church but failing to deliver.

Daniel M. Hatter of Davenport, Fla., was sentenced Friday in Monroe County Circuit Court to 48 months of probation and ordered to pay restitution on felony charges concerning funds stolen from St. John’s United Church of Christ in Valmeyer during the summer of 2019.

Hatter, who moved to Florida following the theft, was sentenced to serve his probation in Illinois while paying restitution to the church and any associated court costs.

At sentencing, Hatter explained his side of the circumstances surrounding this crime – which involved separate payments of $10,500 and $3,700 from St. John UCC – saying he made “poor business decisions” due to the death of a business partner. According to the church, he was to upgrade the sound system and its Carillon bells.

Hatter claimed that his move to Florida was to find better care for his daughter, who has autism.

Gayle McCarthy, who was president of the St. John’s UCC Consistory at the time the church was working with Hatter to upgrade the church’s sound system, also spoke at the sentencing and described Hatter’s sense of urgency in upselling the church while making no progress in the work.

“I’m a little disappointed in the sentence, but at least he’s coming back to Illinois,” McCarthy said.

The Valmeyer Police Department investigated the case.

Hatter also faces a felony charge of theft in excess of $100,000 in St. Clair County stemming from a similar situation involving a church in that jurisdiction.

