Man gets prison for Waterloo shooting

The young man who last month was found guilty of four felony charges stemming from a shooting outside a Waterloo movie theater on Nov. 5 was sentenced Wednesday afternoon in Monroe County Circuit Court.

Monroe County Circuit Court Resident Judge Chris Hitzemann handed down a sentence to Brenndan M. Pietlukiewicz, 21, of Waterloo, of 16 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections – to be served at 85 percent – for combined charges of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm (occupied vehicle).

For the combined sentencing for charges of obstruction of justice and possession of a concealed weapon without a concealed carry permit, Hitzemann ordered a concurrent two-year sentence.

Read more in the April 1 issue of the Republic-Times.

For our earlier articles on this case, click here.