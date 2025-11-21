Man charged with battery of state’s attorney

Wesley A. Corey

A local man was charged this week following an incident with an elected county official late Wednesday afternoon in downtown Waterloo.

Wesley A. Corey, 45, of Waterloo, faces a Class 3 felony charge of aggravated battery (public place) after court information alleges he “struck Ryan Webb in the head” at Hopskeller Brewing Company, 113 E. Third Street, in Waterloo. Webb serves as the state’s attorney for Monroe County.

Corey was transported to the Monroe County Jail on the felony charge.

During a hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse, a motion to appoint a special prosecutor in this case – since Webb is the victim – was approved. Randolph County State’s Attorney Christopher Koeneman was appointed as special prosecutor.

Corey has a criminal history in Monroe County, including a July 3 charge of resisting arrest and pedestrian under the influence at 100 S. Main Street in Waterloo.

In October 2023, Corey was charged with residential burglary related to an incident in the 3000 block of Hanover Road.