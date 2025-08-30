Man charged in Millstadt park incident

A man faces several charges following an incident in Millstadt’s village park on Monday night.

The Millstadt Police Department said it was called shortly before 7:15 p.m. to an area near the park’s sand volleyball court for a suspicious person who was “engaging in conversation with several grade-school-aged juveniles in a way that disturbed them.”

Following an investigation, Jonathan M. Truesdale, 44, of Millstadt, was charged with six counts of disorderly conduct and two counts of obstructing a peace officer, all misdemeanors.

The disorderly conduct charges allege Truesdale “circled” multiple minors, “inquired where they lived and what school they attended, and rode multiple minors’ bicycles in such an unreasonable manner as to alarm or disturb the minors and provoke a breach of the peace.”

The obstruction charges allege Truesdale denied speaking to the minors when interviewed by police.