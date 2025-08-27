Man charged after Columbia standoff

Pictured is the scene on Meadow Court during Wednesday’s standoff in Columbia.

A local man was finally taken into custody early Wednesday afternoon after he barricaded himself inside a Columbia residence as part of a several-hour standoff with police.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release that at about 12:30 a.m., deputies responded to a home in the 1800 block of Meadow Court off Gilmore Lake Road for the report of a stolen firearm from the residence.

“Upon arrival, deputies encountered the suspect inside the home’s basement,” the MCSD news release stated. “The subject refused to comply with commands, barricaded himself inside, and made threats toward law enforcement.”

This led to a standoff situation that involved assistance from an Illinois State Police SWAT team as well as Columbia and Waterloo police, Columbia EMS and the Columbia Fire Department.

The MCSD issued an alert shortly after 7 a.m. for residents near Meadow Court to avoid the area due to the large police presence as negotiations with the subject were ongoing.

At approximately 12:05 p.m., the MCSD reported that this barricaded subject was safely taken into custody without injury.

“No first responders were injured,” the MCSD said. “Columbia Fire/EMS were staged in the area and evaluated the individual as a precaution before transport to the custody of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.”

The MCSD said in a news release Thursday that deputies had learned the homeowners had discovered their son, Jared M. Franke, 26, of Columbia, had stolen a firearm from the residence. Deputies further learned Franke had departed the home in a vehicle that did not belong to him or his family.

“Due to Franke’s prior criminal history, possible narcotics use, and the fact that he was believed to be armed with a stolen firearm, deputies immediately alerted surrounding law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for the vehicle,” the MCSD release stated.

Later, family members notified deputies that Franke had returned to the residence on Meadow Court. Deputies again responded and learned Franke had parked the vehicle behind the home and was barricaded in the basement.

“Upon attempting to make contact, deputies were met with violent resistance as Franke threw knives, pool balls, and at one point, even multiple shotguns at them,” the MCSD release states. “Deputies also had reason to believe that Franke had access to additional firearms inside the basement.”

A perimeter was established at that point, and negotiations were initiated to safely de-escalate the situation. Throughout the incident, deputies relied on crisis intervention training to manage the unfolding standoff.

“During the course of the standoff and subsequent search, numerous firearms, knives and ammunition were recovered and taken into possession by MCSD investigators – including a stolen Ruger .22 caliber handgun,” police said. “Additional evidence was seized and processed on scene.”

Franke was charged in Monroe County Circuit Court with three counts of felon in possession of a weapon (firearm, two knives), theft, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated assault of a peace officer and resisting arrest.

Upon conviction, the felony charges carry potential sentences ranging from two years to 10 years in prison, depending on the offense.

“The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department extends its gratitude to the Columbia Police Department, Waterloo Police Department, Illinois State Police SWAT Team, Columbia Fire Department, Columbia EMS, and Monroe County Dispatchers for their assistance,” the MCSD release stated. “We would also like to thank the parents of Mr. Franke for working closely with deputies throughout the incident, as their cooperation helped ensure a safe and peaceful resolution.”

Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing stated: “We are grateful that this dangerous situation was resolved without injury to Mr. Franke, the responding officers, or members of the public. This outcome is a direct reflection of the professionalism, patience, and teamwork displayed by all agencies involved.”

Franke remains in custody at the Monroe County Jail.

