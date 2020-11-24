M & M | Pet of the Week

M & M came to Helping Strays as a mom to three kittens. Now that her kittens are grown, she is ready for some “me time.” She loves attention and to be petted. M & M is good with other cats but prefers a home with no dogs. Her loving and sweet personality are sure to make her a PURRfect addition to any home!

M & M is one year old.

M & M’s adoption fee is $100; she is microchipped, spayed, and up to date on vaccines.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.