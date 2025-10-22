Lyle E. Hill | Obituary

Republic-Times- October 22, 2025

Lyle Eugene Hill, 91, of Waterloo, died Oct. 20, 2025, in Waterloo. He was born Dec. 10, 1933, in Belgrade, Mo.

He is survived by his wife Catherine Hill (nee Zaenger); children Debra (Gary) Nesbit, Linda (David) Stemler and Susan (Dean) Kohlmeier; grandchildren Jeremy Stemler, Tammi Voracek and Miranda Stemler; friend Marvin Brown; and sister-in-law Barbara Hill.

He is preceded in death by his parents Hirchel and Nellie (nee Stevens) Hill and brothers Hirchel (Mary) Hill, Robert Hill and Janice (Ronnie) Dixon.

Visitation is 9:30-11 a.m. Oct. 25 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A memorial service will follow visitation at the funeral home with Pastor David Eckstadt officiating.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Republic-Times

