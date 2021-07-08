Lulu | Pet of the Week

Hi there! My name is Lulu! I am a shy but sweet girl who loves running around the yard and playing with my buddies. It may take me a few minutes to warm up to you but once I do, I love affection. I enjoy playing with toys and chewing on bones. I like long walks in the park and being outside in the sun. Could I be your new walking buddy?

Ideal home/training I have:

Active household

Crate trained

Potty trained

Dog friendly

Training I will need:

Confidence building

Lulu is five years old and weighs 44 pounds.

Lulu’s adoption fee is $250; she is microchipped, spayed, and up to date on vaccinations. If you are interested in meeting Butterball, please complete an online adoption application or meet her at the shelter.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

