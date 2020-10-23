Luke | Pet of the Week

Luke is very outgoing and loves everybody! He is a big boy who isn’t afraid to tell you what he wants. He will rub on your legs to get the attention he wants. He is a very good boy and would give his family a lot of love and companionship. Luke is bonded to his brother, John, and would like to be adopted with him.

Luke is three years old.

Luke’s adoption fee is $100; he is microchipped, neutered, and up to date on vaccines.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.