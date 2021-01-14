Lucky | Pet of the Week

Lucky is a sweet and calm older girl. She gets along with other dogs and likes to go on car rides. She has good house manners and is house broken, trained not to go on the furniture, and sleeps in her dog bed at night. She knows the commands sit and stay and is a friendly girl.

Lucky is 12 years old and weighs 63 pounds.

Lucky’s adoption fee is $80; she is microchipped, spayed, and up to date on vaccines.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

