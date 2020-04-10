Lucille | Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is Lucille. I am a beagle/basset hound mix. I recently had something to celebrate… I rang the bell! I am cancer free! The vet found a malignant tumor on my ovary but it is has been removed and I am healthy, happy, and loving life. I am living in a foster home and love my foster family but I’m looking for a home that better fits my lifestyle. For example, a cat lives in my foster home and I’m not a big fan of cats so I chase her. Then I get in trouble so a home without cats would be best for me. Also, I love to take walks and be outside. Being a hound dog, I must smell everything nature has to offer. I make frequent stops on my walks and then may start to “bay” so my person knows I found something very interesting or smelly. A secure fenced yard would be ideal for me so I can enjoy smelling every blade of grass in the yard and my new family doesn’t have to take me on long walks multiple times a day.

My foster family says I am a very sweet girl and almost perfect. I love other dogs and children too. I enjoy going on car rides. I am housebroken and won’t jump on the furniture. When I am left alone, I can be trusted to stay in a spare bedroom and only chew on my bones. I love to snuggle with my people and other dogs too. I like to snooze a lot but may have an occasional energy burst and do the zoomies around the house. Hope to meet you soon!

For a video of Lucille playing, click here.

Lucille is seven years old and weighs about 33 pounds.

Lucille’s adoption fee is $200; she is microchipped, spayed, and up to date on vaccines.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.